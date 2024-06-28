Cindy Crawford Slips On Same Look She Wore at 20

Cindy Crawford just proved that she looks just as good now at 58 years old as she did at 20 years old.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a then versus now moment. The first photo is a close-up of Crawford from 38 years ago, rocking a leather black jacket with her hair down and little makeup. The second photo from the present day is of Crawford slipping on the same outfit, with perfectly tousled hair and a just as fresh face.

"@meaningfulbeauty turns 20! ✨," Crawford captioned her post, tagging her skin and hair care line, Meaningful Beauty.

She continued, "To help us celebrate share a photo of yourself at 20 years old vs you today 💜 Grateful to have spent the last two decades working with an amazing team, learning so much about beauty and business — and helping women feel their best at every age. Happy birthday to MB! Thank you all for keeping us going! #MB20."

Cindy Crawford posts herself on Instagram rocking the same leather jacket look from when she was 20 years old. - Cindy Crawford/Instagram

We can't confirm if it's actually skincare that's keeping Crawford so radiant, but the current day comparison makes it clear that she's always been naturally beautiful.

Crawford's 22-year-old lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, liked her post. Crawford shares her model daughter, as well as her 24-year-old son, Presley Gerber, with her husband, Rande Gerber, 62.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Gerber is dating The Bikeriders star Austin Butler, 32. The two have been linked since December 2021, but have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight and off social media. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala, where they posed together on top of the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during fashion's biggest night.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

