Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber make mother-daughter date nights glam!

On Tuesday, the look-a-like pair stepped out in New York City for the Planet Omega fashion panel. For the occasion, the models -- who are brand ambassadors for the Swiss watch brand -- showed off their chic style in similar looks.

Kaia, 22, channeled Old Hollywood in a black dress with fringe accents by Alaia, which she paired with sheer black tights and matching black heels. To complete her look, Kaia wore her hair in a classic updo.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For her part, Crawford, 57, was effortless in a chic black dress with a plunging neckline and boots. As for her glam, the veteran supermodel kept it simple and elegant, with her brown tresses flowing loose and a simple nude pink lip.

Cindy and Kaia had some fun on the carpet as they posed together. During their sweet photo session, the mother-daughter duo embraced each other while they shared some laughs.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Missing from the night out was Kaia's boyfriend, Austin Butler, and Cindy's husband, and Kaia's dad, Rande Gerber.

Ahead of their big night out, Cindy shared some photos from her and Kaia's day in NYC.

"@omega day in NYC 🤍," Cindy captioned her post.

The mini photo dump led with a picture of Cindy, dressed in a dress, boots and draped jacket, as she poses in the middle of a sidewalk. The photo carousel continues with a photo of her and Kaia striking a pose for the camera, and a solo shot with Cindy at the Omega event.

Kaia and Cindy's last joint red carpet appearance came in October, when they posed with Rande, Austin and Presley Gerber at the Casamigos annual Halloween party.

Earlier this year, Kaia dished about the good advice she received from her mom when it came time to break into the modeling industry.

"Be on time. Take the time to learn people's names, and be nice to everyone," Kaia told Elle in January. "If you're not grateful and happy to be there, there's someone who would be. Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was."

