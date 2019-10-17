Joel Pimentel and Emilia Mernes may have gotten close in her music video for "No Soy Yo" -- but they say that chemistry stayed on screen.

While speaking with ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz on the red carpet at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pimentel said that he and the rest of CNCO are single guys.

"That's the case. Man, we're still single. We're waiting for that girl, for us to find each other," he explained when asked about his connection to Mernes.

Pimentel's bandmate, Richard Camacho, couldn't help but cheekily comment on their chemistry. "I don't know what it is!" he said with a smile.

During her interview with ET backstage at the awards show, Mernes admitted that she finds Pimentel "super cute."

"Joel, I love him. He's super cute, everyone -- all the guys from CNCO are great and talented and I love what they do," she said. "But we are great friends and I know [fans] want a relationship and they ship us. I don't know what to say about that."

"Yeah I am single. I need a boyfriend. Please my Instagram @EmiliaMernes," she joked.

In all seriousness, Mernes has quite a list of qualities she's looking for in a partner. "Chemistry, simplicity, that they don't like me as Emilia as the singer but for who I am inside," she shared.

Next up for the singer is "new music, urban [songs] and ballads," she revealed. "I play the guitar but I love ballads and to sing those types of songs and create music to dance to."

