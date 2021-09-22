Shopping

Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Bags, Apparel, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet Memorial Day
Coach Outlet

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Event! The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, with the offer code FRIENDS15 you can get an extra 15% off items already marked to 60% off. You can shop dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags, including the Coach x Basquiat Collection

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new bag for fall or grab one for a friend, find deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free standard shipping on all orders and early access on new sale events. You can also get $10 off your next purchase of $100 or more when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet. 

See all deals at the Coach Outlet online sale and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Hexagonal Crossbody
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Hexagonal Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Hexagonal Crossbody
Not only does this bag have a unique hexagonal silhouette, it's also part of the Coach x Basquiat Collection.
$189 (REGULARLY $378)
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kay Crossbody
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kay Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kay Crossbody
This crossbody purse is part of the collection celebrating New York City artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The pieces are selling out fast!
$214 (REGULARLY $428)
Pennie Backpack
Coach Pennie Backpack
Coach Outlet
Pennie Backpack
If you haven't gotten your backpack for school yet, this leather knapsack comes in three colors and is 63% off the original price. 
$128 (REGULARLY $428)
Coach Trench
Coach Trench
Coach Outlet
Coach Trench
Get a great deal on a classic Coach trench coat. 
$165 (REGULARLY $550)
Printed Blouse
Coach Printed Blouse
Coach Outlet
Printed Blouse
Get used to seeing plaid this fall -- it's back in a big way. This elegant silk blouse features romantic ruffles and puffed sleeves. Shop now to get it for 75% off the original price. 
$119 (REGULARLY $395)
Signature Wrap
Coach Signature Wrap
Coach Outlet
Signature Wrap
Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!).
$71 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$149 (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$199 (REGULARLY $398)
Prairie Satchel
Coach Prairie Satchel
Coach Outlet
Prairie Satchel
The Coach Prairie Satchel is pretty close to perfect. The purple colorway is sold out, but there are six other shades to choose from at 67% off the regular price. 
$149 (REGULARLY $328)
Ellie File Bag
Coach Ellie File Bag
Coach Outlet
Ellie File Bag
The adorable Ellie file Bag comes with an adjustable strap so it can be worn as a crossbody bag. This silhouette also comes in five colors. 
$140 (REGULARLY $350)
Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag
The Small Town Bucket Bag has big city style. 
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
Tatum Carryall 40
Coach Tatum Carryall 40
Coach Outlet
Tatum Carryall 40
This bag lives up to its name -- it really does carry all with three inner compartments (and a fabric lining). As a bonus, it has four protective feet so you can set it down anywhere without damaging the leather. It comes in six colors. 
$169 (REGULARLY $498)
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Coach Outlet
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
It's easy to picture yourself in these shades when they're at a 50% discount. 
$99 (REGULARLY $198)
Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
Coach Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
Coach Outlet
Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
This Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie is not going to stay in stock long (especially at this price!)
$299 (REGULARLY $998)

RELATED CONTENT: