Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 70% Off

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Event! The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, with the offer code EXTRA10 you can get an extra 10% off when you spend $100 or more on already discounted items. You can shop dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags, including the Coach x Basquiat Collection. But hurry -- the extra 10% off deal ends October 2.

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new bag for fall or grab one for a friend, find deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free standard shipping on all orders and early access on new sale events. Never miss a Coach deal when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet.

See all deals at the Coach Outlet online sale and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Pennie Backpack Coach Outlet Pennie Backpack If you haven't gotten your backpack for school yet, this leather knapsack comes in three colors and is 63% off the original price. $128 (REGULARLY $428) Buy Now

Coach Trench Coach Outlet Coach Trench Get a great deal on a classic Coach trench coat. $165 (REGULARLY $550) Buy Now

Printed Blouse Coach Outlet Printed Blouse Get used to seeing plaid this fall -- it's back in a big way. This elegant silk blouse features romantic ruffles and puffed sleeves. Shop now to get it for 75% off the original price. $119 (REGULARLY $395) Buy Now

Signature Wrap Coach Outlet Signature Wrap Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!). $71 (REGULARLY $178) Buy Now

Prairie Satchel Coach Outlet Prairie Satchel The Coach Prairie Satchel is pretty close to perfect. The purple colorway is sold out, but there are six other shades to choose from at 67% off the regular price. $131 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Ellie File Bag Coach Outlet Ellie File Bag The adorable Ellie file Bag comes with an adjustable strap so it can be worn as a crossbody bag. This silhouette also comes in five colors. $140 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall

Jennifer Lopez's Chic Coach Coat Is 60% Off Right Now

Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now On Sale at Coach Outlet

Amazon Fashion Sale: Best Designer Bags for Fall