Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 70% off Bag, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Memorial Day
Coach Outlet

Fashion fans of Coach, don't miss out on huge deals Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Weekend Sale! The online factory store is offering huge discounts across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more ahead of the holiday weekend. Right now, you can save up to 80% off dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can choose from 400+ items for under $100. 

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new bag for the spring season or grab one for a friend, find deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free shipping on orders over $99 and early access on new sale events. You can also get $10 off your next purchase of $100 or more when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet. 

See all deals at the Coach Outlet Memorial Day sale and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Rowan Satchel In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Rowan Satchel In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Rowan Satchel In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Show your pride this year with a new Coach bag at a deep discount! 
$164 (REGULARLY $328)
Mini Camera Bag With Orange Print
Mini Camera Bag With Orange Print
Coach Outlet
Mini Camera Bag With Orange Print
A citrus camera bag at a 57% discount is more than perfect for summer. 
$99 (REGULARLY $228)
Denim Patchwork Skirt
Denim Patchwork Skirt
Coach Outlet
Denim Patchwork Skirt
Save now and wear this skirt all through the summer and into fall. 
$88 (REGULARLY $350)
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$199 (REGULARLY $398)
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Coach Outlet
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
It's easy to picture yourself in these shades when they're at a 60% discount. 
$79 (REGULARLY $198)
Coach North/South Zip Crossbody
Coach North/South Zip Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach North/South Zip Crossbody
It's not a large purse, but it holds a lot. And at the Coach factory store, you save a lot, too. Shop now to get it at a 70% discount. 
$68 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Flap Belt Bag
Coach Flap Belt Bag
Coach
Coach Flap Belt Bag
This multifunctional flap design can be worn as a belt bag or a crossbody bag. It comes with leather and chain straps. 
$75 (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$149 (REGULARLY $328)
Ellen Crossbody In Colorblock
Ellen Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach Outlet
Ellen Crossbody In Colorblock
Everyone needs this cute Ellen Crossbody In Colorblock when it's at a $230 discount. 
$98 (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Airbrush Crewneck
Coach Airbrush Crewneck
Coach Outlet
Coach Airbrush Crewneck
A cozy, cool graphic sweatshirt to style with anything. 
$89 (REGULARLY $298)
Boxed Corner Zip Wristlet With Daisy Print
Boxed Corner Zip Wristlet With Daisy Print
Coach Outlet
Boxed Corner Zip Wristlet With Daisy Print
This adorable daisy wristlet practically wraps itself for the perfect gift. Shop now to get it at a 70% discount. 
$38 (REGULARLY $128)
Coach Klare Crossbody
Coach Klare Crossbody
Coach
Coach Klare Crossbody
Give your everyday ensembles a spring update with this denim crossbody bag.
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Quilting
Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Quilting
Coach
Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Quilting
You'll never go wrong with a pretty zip wallet like this, which will hold all your credit cards, bills and more.
$104 (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Trench
Coach Trench
Coach Outlet
Coach Trench
Get a great deal on a classic Coach trench coat. 
$165 (REGULARLY $550)

