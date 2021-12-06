Shopping

Coach Outlet's Holiday Deals: The Best Coach Bags to Gift for up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
coach outlet sale
Coach

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now with Coach Outlet's 12 Days of Giving. You can find tons of deals to shop for the fashion lovers on your list -- or yourself!

The online factory store is offering one last chance at major markdowns across categories, including bags, outerwear, gifts, and accessories. Through December 14, you can get up to 70% off the Coach purse or jewelry piece you've been eyeing  -- or perhaps even chic stocking stuffers at a steep discount. Plus -- get $20 off all orders $200+ with this exclusive code: EXTRA20. The incredible discount is applied at checkout. 

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new bag for fall or are starting holiday gift shopping early, find deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free standard shipping on all orders and early access to new sale events. Never miss a Coach deal when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet. 

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added -- like the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site! 

See all the holiday deals still available at Coach Outlet and shop ET's top picks ahead.

Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
$350$140
Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
$450$149
Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Brynn Crossbody
$298$89
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
$78$29
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Wear this Coach Georgie Saddle Bag as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Made from nappa leather, this Coach bag is very soft and of the highest quality.
$450$225
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
$398$159
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Coach Outlet
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
$498$149
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
$378$189
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
 
$350$175
3 In 1 Wallet
Coach 3 In 1 Wallet
Coach Outlet
3 In 1 Wallet
$178$62
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
$428$171
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$328$132
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
$328$132
Corner Zip Wristlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
$78$23
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$398$139
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
$398$120
Gallery Tote
Coach Gallery Tote
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote
$328$132
Trench
Coach Trench
Coach Outlet
Trench
Get a great deal on a classic Coach trench coat. 
$550$220
Signature Wrap
Coach Signature Wrap
Coach Outlet
Signature Wrap
Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!).
$178$71
Printed Blouse
Coach Printed Blouse
Coach Outlet
Printed Blouse
Get used to seeing plaid this fall -- it's back in a big way. This elegant silk blouse features romantic ruffles and puffed sleeves. Shop now to get it for an extra 15% off the sale price. 
$395$119
Sherpa Zip Up
Sherpa Zip Up
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Zip Up
$598$179

