Coco Austin Has a Twinning Moment With Daughter Chanel in Pink Bikinis - See the Pics!
Coco Austin and daughter Chanel are sharing a matchy-matchy moment. The mother-daughter duo showed off a mommy and me matching set of bright pink bikinis, fully embracing the current Barbiecore fashion trend, while vacationing in Hollywood, Florida.
"First day on vacation! 🍹🐠🌴 Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!" Coco wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of poolside pics with her 7-year-old daughter.
The pair strike some fun poses together, wearing shades and even sharing a sweet kiss.
Coco and Chanel also posed in front of a neon angel-wing installation during their trip.
Coco recently opened up to ET about her decision to momentarily put her career on hold to manage Chanel, who recently signed with youth talent agency, Zuri. The family was on hand to watch Ice-T receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February.
"I like it, more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me," Coco told ET. "You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her."
Coco said that, despite having connections in Hollywood, she wanted Chanel to land at an agency the old school way.
"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should ...' That's the easy route," she said. "I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don't know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency. So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We've been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through."
Chanel is the only child of the Ice Loves Coco stars, who tied the knot in 2001. Ice T is also dad to two adult children: LeTesha Marrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 31.
