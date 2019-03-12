Cole Sprouse Teases How 'Riverdale' Will Handle Luke Perry's Death

Just how will Riverdale deal with Luke Perry’s sudden death?



On Tuesday, stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson visited The View to promote their forthcoming film, Five Feet Apart, where the leading man addressed the tragedy and its implications for the CW show.



"I can't go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively,” Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the show, hinted. “We dedicated some of the episodes to him.”



The 26-year-old added, “He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long."

On the show, Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa). He was the owner of a construction company and a force for good in the community, often combating the corruption his former flame, Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), and her husband, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), bring to the small town.



Perry, 52, died on March 4 following a massive stroke. The show immediately shut down production for two days and several cast members posted moving tributes to him. On March 6, the day the show’s next episode aired, the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, posted a photo of Perry with some of the cast alongside the Riverdale High School seal.



“Going through pictures on my way to set,” Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the image. “From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

At the end of the episode, the show began its credits with an In Memorium nod to the late actor.

The next day, while at the premiere for Five Feet Apart, Sprouse discussed his co-star’s shocking death with ET’s Keltie Knight, stating, “He was a good man. He will be missed.”



Sprouse also visited The Late Late Show With James Corden last week, where he said the show’s cast and crew are "recovering" and "going through the paces."



"He was a good man," Sprouse stated. "He was one of those guys that you never heard a bad thing said about him, ever."

SEE MORE ON PERRY’S LEGACY IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry's Daughter Fights Back Against Those Shaming Her Grieving Process

Luke Perry's Fiancee Speaks Out on His Tragic Death for the First Time

Patricia and Rosanna Arquette Share Memories of Luke Perry (Exclusive)

Related Gallery