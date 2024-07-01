Summer is in full swing, which means it's time to break out all of your camping gear and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re new to camping or just take your gear seriously, you'll definitely want to cross everything off your packing list. Luckily, Amazon's 4th of July sale is full of all the Coleman camping gear you need for your next camping and hiking adventure.

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. The best early Prime Day camping deals this week include up to 64% off Coleman outdoor equipment from tents and sleeping bags to lanterns, cooking supplies and coolers.

Coleman tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found a portable camping stove on sale for a space-saving outdoor cooking solution. Below, check out the best Amazon 4th of July deals on Coleman camping essentials to upgrade your outdoor gear this summer.

Best Coleman Camping Deals on Amazon

Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag The Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag packs into a compressible stuff sack with side straps. Plus, It will keep you warm in weather as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. $75 $27 Shop Now

Coleman Camping Chair Amazon Coleman Camping Chair This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go. $45 $31 Shop Now

Coleman Montana Camping Tent Amazon Coleman Montana Camping Tent This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. $270 $145 Shop Now

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove Amazon Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power. $30 $20 Shop Now

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern Amazon Coleman Twin Camping Lantern Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while four lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience. $55 $46 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

