Coleman Camping Gear Is Up to 64% Off During the Amazon 4th of July Sale — and Prices Start at $20

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Coleman Camping
Coleman
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:07 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

Amazon dropped deals on Coleman camping gear for the 4th of July including tents, sleeping bags and more.

Summer is in full swing, which means it's time to break out all of your camping gear and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re new to camping or just take your gear seriously, you'll definitely want to cross everything off your packing list. Luckily, Amazon's 4th of July sale is full of all the Coleman camping gear you need for your next camping and hiking adventure.

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. The best early Prime Day camping deals this week include up to 64% off Coleman outdoor equipment from tents and sleeping bags to lanterns, cooking supplies and coolers.

Coleman tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found a portable camping stove on sale for a space-saving outdoor cooking solution. Below, check out the best Amazon 4th of July deals on Coleman camping essentials to upgrade your outdoor gear this summer.

Best Coleman Camping Deals on Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Preassembled poles make it easy to have your tent set up in about a minute. On rainy nights, stay dry thanks to tub-like floors with patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.

$185 $89

Shop Now

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Amazon

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.

$125 $70

Shop Now

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler
Amazon

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler

One side of this foldable chair with over 47,000 5-star reviews has a cup holder on the armrest and the other features a four-can cooler bag to keep your upcoming drinks cold. 

$45 $33

Shop Now

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

A tent is the gift of adventure for the whole family, and this one is more than $100 off the regular price. 

$230 $123

Shop Now

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove
Amazon

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove

Bring this portable folding camp stove to the campsite, picnic, roadside and more. There are two independently adjustable burners with PerfectFlow pressure control technology to keep the heat steady.

$135 $107

Shop Now

Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag

Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag
Amazon

Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag

The Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag packs into a compressible stuff sack with side straps. Plus, It will keep you warm in weather as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

$75 $27

Shop Now

Coleman Camping Chair

Coleman Camping Chair
Amazon

Coleman Camping Chair

This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.

$45 $31

Shop Now

Coleman Montana Camping Tent

Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Montana Camping Tent

This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. 

$270 $145

Shop Now

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove
Amazon

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove

This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart
Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart

The Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.

$85 $75

Shop Now

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler
Amazon

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern
Amazon

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern

Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while four lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.

$55 $46

Shop Now

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Amazon

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Tags: