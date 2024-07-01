Amazon dropped deals on Coleman camping gear for the 4th of July including tents, sleeping bags and more.
Summer is in full swing, which means it's time to break out all of your camping gear and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re new to camping or just take your gear seriously, you'll definitely want to cross everything off your packing list. Luckily, Amazon's 4th of July sale is full of all the Coleman camping gear you need for your next camping and hiking adventure.
Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. The best early Prime Day camping deals this week include up to 64% off Coleman outdoor equipment from tents and sleeping bags to lanterns, cooking supplies and coolers.
Coleman tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found a portable camping stove on sale for a space-saving outdoor cooking solution. Below, check out the best Amazon 4th of July deals on Coleman camping essentials to upgrade your outdoor gear this summer.
Best Coleman Camping Deals on Amazon
Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Preassembled poles make it easy to have your tent set up in about a minute. On rainy nights, stay dry thanks to tub-like floors with patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.
Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.
Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler
One side of this foldable chair with over 47,000 5-star reviews has a cup holder on the armrest and the other features a four-can cooler bag to keep your upcoming drinks cold.
Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent
A tent is the gift of adventure for the whole family, and this one is more than $100 off the regular price.
Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove
Bring this portable folding camp stove to the campsite, picnic, roadside and more. There are two independently adjustable burners with PerfectFlow pressure control technology to keep the heat steady.
Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag
The Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag packs into a compressible stuff sack with side straps. Plus, It will keep you warm in weather as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Coleman Camping Chair
This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.
Coleman Montana Camping Tent
This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system.
Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove
This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power.
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart
The Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.
Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler
A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.
Coleman Twin Camping Lantern
Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while four lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: