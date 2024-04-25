Colman Domingo has nothing but love and praise for his friend, Lenny Kravitz, after the rocker penned a touching op-ed dedicated to the Oscar-nominated actor for the TIME 100 list.

The Rustin star walked the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala on Thursday, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about Kravitz's heartfelt tribute essay.

"You don't know who's going to write it for you," Domingo said of the bio that traditionally gets penned for those honored on their annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year. "And that was so touching."

"We have such a friendship and a brotherhood, and for him to take the time to write these words about me meant the world," Domingo added.

In his piece for TIME, Kravitz wrote that Domingo "felt like family, like a brother, from the moment I met him. I was just instantly attracted to him as a human being... He is completely honest and true to who he was created to be, and he does everything with such grace, humility, and gratitude."

As it turns out, Domingo is just as celebratory of the music icon, telling ET, "I admire him so much."

"He's such a consummate artist and a good human, and for him to say these words about me was amazing," Domingo shared.

Colman Domingo at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2024. - L. Busacca/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the celebrated actor -- fresh off his Oscar nomination for his performance in Rustin, following a feverish awards season campaign -- has also been at the center of rumors suggesting he might be taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"You know what, there are so many rumors out there swirling," Domingo said, coyly dodging the question in his own way. "[Just] to be in the rumor, it's nice, you know? I might start another one tonight."

Speculation was sparked earlier this year that Domingo might be set to take over the villainous role, replacing Jonathan Majors after Disney and Marvel Studios cut ties with the actor after he was convicted of assault and harassment in December.

Domingo previously addressed the rumors in January, when he spoke with ET at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards.

Domingo said that he doesn't know how much truth there is to the speculation since he hadn't heard from the studio directly.

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," he admitted at the time. "I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

However, the actor said that he was honored to have his name thrown into the ring and received positively among fans.

"The fans are passionate," he added. "Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

