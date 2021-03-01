Comfortable Shoes Stars Wore to the 2021 Golden Globes

Although the 2021 Golden Globe Awards were socially distanced with many celebs virtually making appearances from their homes, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of fashion moments.

Stars brought their fashion A-game in stunning designer looks that made their way to the best dressed list. Some celebs dressed to the nines but kept it comfy and casual with footwear since they weren't walking the traditional red carpet.

From platform oxford shoes to high-top sneakers, see the comfortable shoes stars wore for the Golden Globes and shop similar styles for yourself.

Dan Levy in Platform Oxfords

The Schitt's Creek star did not disappoint in a Valentino haute couture chartreuse suit and sequin top. He paired his at-home awards show ensemble with metallic platform oxford shoes to complete the chic look.

Glenn Close in Sneakers

The Hillbilly Elegy actress looked utterly cool in a sleek ruby red Lafayette 148 New York pantsuit, styled with Golden Goose's iconic distressed, star print sneakers in the high-top Francy style.

Rosamund Pike in Combat Boots

The I Care a Lot leading lady, who won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, served a high fashion look in a dramatic red tulle gown from Alexander McQueen with edgy combat boots.

