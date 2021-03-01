Golden Globes

Comfortable Shoes Stars Wore to the 2021 Golden Globes

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Although the 2021 Golden Globe Awards were socially distanced with many celebs virtually making appearances from their homes, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of fashion moments. 

Stars brought their fashion A-game in stunning designer looks that made their way to the best dressed list. Some celebs dressed to the nines but kept it comfy and casual with footwear since they weren't walking the traditional red carpet. 

From platform oxford shoes to high-top sneakers, see the comfortable shoes stars wore for the Golden Globes and shop similar styles for yourself. 

Dan Levy in Platform Oxfords

The Schitt's Creek star did not disappoint in a Valentino haute couture chartreuse suit and sequin top. He paired his at-home awards show ensemble with metallic platform oxford shoes to complete the chic look. 

Dan Levy
Lewis Mirrett

GET THE LOOK:

Naturalizer Sonoma
Naturalizer Sonoma
Zappos
Naturalizer Sonoma
$89 AT ZAPPOS
T.U.K. Women's Metallic Wingtip Viva Creeper Oxford
T.U.K. Women's Metallic Wingtip Viva Creeper Oxford
Amazon
T.U.K. Women's Metallic Wingtip Viva Creeper Oxford
$40 AT AMAZON
Cordani Afton Platform Derby
Cordani Afton Platform Derby
Nordstrom
Cordani Afton Platform Derby
$163 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $271)

Glenn Close in Sneakers

The Hillbilly Elegy actress looked utterly cool in a sleek ruby red Lafayette 148 New York pantsuit, styled with Golden Goose's iconic distressed, star print sneakers in the high-top Francy style. 

GET THE LOOK:

Golden Goose Francy Glittered Distressed Leather and Suede High-Top Sneakers
Golden Goose Francy Glittered Distressed Leather and Suede High-Top Sneakers
Net-A-Porter
Golden Goose Francy Glittered Distressed Leather and Suede High-Top Sneakers
$560 AT NET-A-PORTER
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker
$55 AT NORDSTROM
Madewell Sidewalk High-Top Sneakers in Colorblock Leather
Madewell Sidewalk High-Top Sneakers in Colorblock Leather
Madewell
Madewell Sidewalk High-Top Sneakers in Colorblock Leather
$98 AT MADEWELL

Rosamund Pike in Combat Boots

The I Care a Lot leading lady, who won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, served a high fashion look in a dramatic red tulle gown from Alexander McQueen with edgy combat boots. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Alexander McQueen Platform Combat Boot
Alexander McQueen Platform Combat Boot
Nordstrom
Alexander McQueen Platform Combat Boot
$780 AT NORDSTROM
Missguided Black Chunky Lego Sole Lace Up Chelsea Boot
Missguided Black Chunky Lego Sole Lace Up Chelsea Boot
Missguided
Missguided Black Chunky Lego Sole Lace Up Chelsea Boot
$37 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $74)
SOUL Naturalizer Quick Combat Boot
SOUL Naturalizer Quick Combat Boot
DSW
SOUL Naturalizer Quick Combat Boot
$60 AT DSW

Here’s the complete list of Golden Globes winners, plus all the Golden Globes best moments. And stay right here at ETonline.com all awards season long for updates on the GRAMMYsOscars and more.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Cozy Looks From the 2021 Golden Globes

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Are Chic in Multiple Golden Globes Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Dior Haute Couture for 2021 Golden Globes

Viola Davis Makes a Statement in Stunning Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

Tiffany Haddish Is Glamorous in Embellished Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

Related Gallery