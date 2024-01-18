Connie Britton is really sorry she missed the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to address her absence during Monday's ceremony, which featured a number of surprising and unique cast reunions -- including one honoring the legacy of American Horror Story.

Britton was meant to star in a mini-reunion with AHS: Murder House co-star Dylan McDermott, but as ET previously reported, the actress was forced to fly back to New York early, as she's scheduled to shoot her new TV miniseries Zero Day, and had to beat an impending snow storm bearing down on the East Coast. McDermott was left solo on stage.

The 9-1-1 star apologized to her co-star in her Instagram caption, writing, "Dear @dylan.mcdermott and #Rubberman,

I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the #Emmyawards for an @ahsfx reunion! Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days."

Britton wrote that she wanted to send along her 'Emmy pictures,' which were two photos of her dressed in a stunning pink gown. "...this is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day," she noted in her caption, thanking her glam team for their work. "I was definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!"

She ended the note by sending congratulations to the nominees and winners, adding, "See ya next year! And #Rubberman... don't be a stranger."

In the comments, McDermott gushed, "You look gorgeous," before adding, "Rubber Man sends his best!"

On Monday night, McDermott -- backed by a moody, gothic recreation of the first season's titular haunted estate, and surrounded by on-stage fog -- held down the fort, honoring the show's creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and the impact their hit series has had on the TV landscape.

He was also tasked with presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie -- which ended up going to Beef star Steven Yeun -- and he got some help from Emmys host Anthony Anderson in a black, skin-tight bodysuit, portraying the nightmarish AHS antagonist, the Rubber Man.

"Dylan, I thought my butt was bigger til I was on this stage," Anderson said, revealing himself inside the Rubber Man suit.

The AHS: Murder House tribute was among a number of special reunions and tributes that took place throughout the night, including special cast reunions of Martin, Cheers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Sopranos, Ally McBeal and numerous others.

