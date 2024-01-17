Christina Applegate is receiving some love from her ex-husband after making headlines at the 2023 Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old actress received a standing ovation at the annual awards show after walking out on stage with a cane amid her ongoing MS battle.

On Monday, Applegate's ex-husband, actor Johnathon Schaech, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Dead to Me star.

Retweeting an article about Applegate's standing ovation, Schaech wrote, "She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! F**k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!"

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic

Applegate and Schaech married in October 2001. Schaech filed for divorce in December 2005, and it was finalized in 2007. Applegate went on to marry musician Martin LeNoble in 2013. They share daughter Sadie LeNoble, almost 13.

At Monday's Emmys, Applegate was overcome with emotion as the A-list crowd cheered her on as she hit the stage with the show's host, Anthony Anderson, while the theme song from her beloved sitcom, Married With Children, played over her entrance.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Applegate -- who began in the entertainment industry as a baby -- thanked the crowd before using her signature biting wit to tell the audience to pipe down so they could stay on schedule.

"Thank you so much, oh my god. You're totally shaming me with a disability by standing up, it's fine," she said, causing the audience to burst out into laughter. "Body not by Ozempic."

Applegate was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix series Dead To Me. She lost out to Quinta Brunson, who took home the Emmy for her work as Janine Teagues on Abbott Elementary.

