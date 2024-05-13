Corinne Foxx knows that her father, Jamie Foxx, is going to bring a mixture of tears and party when it comes to his father of the bride moment on her wedding day.

Corinne announced her engagement to her longtime love, Joe Hooten, in December, and their wedding plans are already underway.

"We're in the thick of it right now," Corinne tells ET. "But luckily my fiancé wants to be involved and it's a good thing. But then when he starts doing the registry on his own, you're like, 'You don't know what pots and pans that we need.' I'm very lucky to have a fiancé who wants to help."

The excitement is coming from all angles as Corinne reveals that Jamie has a lot of feelings and plans for the big day.

Corinne Foxx says that her father Jamie Foxx is emotional as she plans her wedding. - Steve Granitz/WireImage

"My dad is also very excited," she says about her Oscar-winning father. "He has all these visions and dreams for it that I'm like, 'OK, Dad, you might have to scale it down a little bit.'"

She adds, "He's emotional, he can't event think about it without crying. I hope we can make it down the aisle and through the dance and then he can cry as much as he wants."

Corinne says that her father won't be a ball of emotion the whole time. In fact, her guests can expect him to get the party started -- and keep it going.

"He loves a good party," she says when asked if he'll perform or DJ. "So there's no way that he's not up there and doing "Blame It" or "Gold Digger" at some point. It just has to happen."

Together, Corinne and Jamie are bringing the party as they return later this month to host the seventh season of Beat Shazam. Jamie will return as the host and executive producer and Corinne will take her post as resident DJ on the series -- where contestants try to guess the song title and artist before time runs out.

The father-daughter duo's return comes a year after Jamie was hospitalized and recovered from an unspecified medical emergency.

"He's just like a rock star," Corinne says about her dad in host mode. "He has more energy than I do. Sometimes I'm like, 'How does he do that?' Because he really carries the show and I do some stuff in the back. He's really holding it down. He did such an amazing job this year."

Corinne tells ET that she and her father are ready for viewers to experience the fun.

"That's what's so fun about shooting the show is that even in between takes when we're not shooting, there's still music playing," she says. "My dad's dancing. We have a piano that you guys don't see on the show, and my dad will sing. We have people from the audience that come and do backflips and stuff. It's crazy."

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx will return as the hosts of season 7 of Beat Shazam. - Fox

As much energy as the viewers can expect from Jamie, Corinne says they can look forward to this season's contestants bringing even more.

"I feel like we upped the ante through our contestants," she says. "We have these people that have amazing stories. We have teachers, we have, like, heroes, people that are, like, doctors and really deserve the money. So you get really invested in their stories. And so that's what I love most about the show."

Beat Shazam returns May 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

