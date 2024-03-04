Jamie Foxx has locked in his return to Beat Shazam, almost a year after an undisclosed medical emergency that left him hospitalized.

On Monday, Fox announced that the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor will return to the stage as host and executive producer for the competition series' seventh season. Back in the beat as the resident DJ is Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Jamie and Corinne served as the host and DJ of the interactive game show -- where contestants have to guess the correct artist and title of the song before time runs out -- since season one.

In the show's sixth season, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne stepped in as the host and resident DJ while Jamie was hospitalized last year following a medical emergency.

News of Jamie's hospitalization for an unspecified medical complication was shared in April 2023. The nature of his medical emergency was never shared, thought Corinne spoke out to shut down speculation. In addition to Beat Shazam, Jamie was replaced by Anthony Anderson as the host of the 2023 EMMYs. The actor also took time away from his film, Back in Action.

In July, Jamie tearfully spoke directly to his fans in a video shared on Instagram where he did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization, but shared his gratitude to his daughter, sister, and medical professionals. The Django Unchained star also declared he was back to work.

Jamie made good on his promise by returning to the red carpet and marking his first public appearance in December 2023. In January, the GRAMMY-winning star resumed filming alongside Cameron Diaz for Back in Action.

Season 7 of Beat Shazam premieres on Fox, Tuesday May 28.

