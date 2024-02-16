Jamie Foxx celebrated his daughter's milestone birthday with a little throwback Thursday.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram and shared a touching carousel post to pay tribute to Corinne's 30th birthday. The launch image shows a young Foxx hugging a tiny Corinne. In the next slide, Foxx is even younger, as he's holding baby Corinne in his arms. The post includes more photos of Corinne in present day, including her posing in front of her giant "30" balloon arrangement.

"The moment I saw you being born, I fell in love with your existence," Foxx captioned the post. "You are a bright shining light in this world for everyone to see so I celebrate you on your big birthday happy 15×2 no one has any idea how much I love you. I love you to the moon and back. You are my saving grace you are my beautiful child Love you you have a beautiful soul so turn up and enjoy your beautiful day. Your daddy loves you."

Foxx and his ex, Connie Kline, welcomed Corinne in 1994. Foxx also shares daughter, Anelise Bishop, 15, with his ex, Kristin Grannis.

Corinne's birthday celebration comes nearly two months after she announced her engagement.

While Corinne has sparingly shared insights into her private life over the years, she was front and center at the height of her father's health scare last year. Specifically, Corinne was the one who shut down rampant speculation about her father's health when she offered an uplifting update in May 2023 that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" and was "recuperating."

One such report she refuted had speculated that Foxx's loved ones were preparing for the worst, but Corinne dispelled those rumors by adding that her father was already playing pickleball amid his recovery.

While Foxx was recovering, it had been announced that he and Corinne would host the new game show, We Are Family. Anthony Anderson would eventually replace the father-daughter duo.

"Jamie's been a friend for years. I'm a fan of my friend. And you have to be able to step in. You know he's an executive producer on the show. And so, to be able to step in and keep this dream alive for him, for the network and whatnot, was a good thing to do," Anderson told ET last month of taking over for The Burial actor.

"And hopefully he and Corrine don't try to muscle in and take the show back for me and my mama because it will be a fight, Jaime!" Anderson joked. "You've seen my mom."

