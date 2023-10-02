If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've probably noticed your bill climbing. For those who want to save money and stock up on everything they need in one place, a wholesale club like Costco offers household essentials at low prices. Costco is known for its great deals, boasting a wide range of premium-quality products at prices that are hard to beat.

Costco membership deals don't come around that often, but this month is the perfect time to sign up for a Costco membership — thanks to their October promotion. When you join as a new member online at costco.com and enroll in auto renewal of your annual membership, you'll receive a free $30 Costco Shop Card. Just be sure to enter code CJPROMO at checkout.

Costco requires a $60 membership to shop there, but this rare Costco deal is like getting your membership for half price. This offer is only available to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months. As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, we'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later, as the savings are only here for a limited time.

From delicious meals to furniture and kitchen appliances, Costco offers warehouse deals on thousands of items. Essentially a super-sized grocery store, Costco has unique advantages that other grocery providers lack. You can also use your membership to save money on gas at Costco fuel stations, delivering prices typically 15-40 cents lower per gallon than your average station.

Costco Membership Deal Details:

Valid for new members only, or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months.

To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto-renewal of your Costco membership.

Limit one membership per household.

Qualified members will receive their $30 Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of redeeming their purchase.

Promotion is non-transferable and may not be combined with any other promotion.

Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes or Food Court Kiosk.

You must use code CJPROMO at checkout to receive the promotion.

