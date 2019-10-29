Could Ja Rule be joining Jennifer Lopez for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show?

Ever since news broke last month that J.Lo and Shakira will be headlining the NFL championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in February 2020, fans have anxiously been trying to guess which artists could potentially join them onstage as surprise performers. So naturally, when Ja Rule stopped by ET Live on Tuesday to discuss new music and Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, we had to ask him if he's received any calls about the gig from his former collaborator, Jenny From the Block.

"I haven't talked to her or reached out to congratulate her [yet], but congratulations, Jen, on Super Bowl," he told ET's Jason Carter. "It's going to be dope. She's an amazing performer so I'm looking forward to it."

"I mean, if it happens, it'd be really dope," he added, of possibily dueting with her during halftime. "But we'll see."

Back in 2001, Ja Rule teamed up with J.Lo for the "Murder Remix" version of her hit, "I'm Real," which to this day is arguably one of the best music videos from the Bronx, New York, native. "We shot [the video] in one day," Lopez explained via Instagram, of how it all came together. "The stylists brought me all this fancy couture from all the big designers. But this little known company Juicy sent these sweatsuits for me to chill and hang out in ... I shocked everyone when I decided to wear it! It seemed fitting since the song is called 'I'm Real,' so I decided to be ME!"

Ja Rule and Lopez recently pulled off a surprise reunion at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, performing "I'm Real" and their other popular remixed version of "Ain't It Funny" together. The performance was in honor of the singer receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In addition to Ja Rule, other fans believe someone like Cardi B could be crashing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper -- who's already teamed up with Lopez for 2018's "Dinero" and stars alongside her in Hustlers -- (kinda) reacted to the rumors while speaking with ET at an event for Rhythm + Flow earlier this month.

When Cardi was asked if she could be making an appearance onstage with Lopez at the big game, she couldn't help but laugh, coyly avoiding the question. When pressed on whether or not she'd even consider it, Cardi stayed totally silent, just looking straight ahead and not giving an answer one way or another.

See her reaction below:

