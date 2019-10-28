The country community is mourning a tragic loss.

Singer Ned LeDoux announced on Sunday that his 2-year-old daughter, Haven, died after a tragic choking accident earlier this month.

"It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home," the statement on LeDoux's official Facebook page reads. "The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time."

It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on... Posted by Ned LeDoux on Sunday, October 27, 2019

According to Taste of Country, the social media statement originally read, "Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful."

LeDoux, who released his debut album, Sagebrush, in 2017, is the son of country singer-songwriter, Chris LeDoux, who died in 2005 after a battle with cancer.

