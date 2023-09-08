Country singer Zach Bryan found himself arrested on Thursday for obstruction of an investigation in his home state of Oklahoma. The 27-year-old musician was taken into custody though he has since been released on bond, as reported by local outlet News on 6.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office has not provided an official statement regarding the incident at this time.

Bryan took to Instagram to confirm the arrest and issue a public apology. He admitted that emotions got the better of him during the encounter with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, resulting in him saying things that were out of character.

CRAIG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

In his statement, Bryan expressed his support for law enforcement and regret for his behavior, stating, "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can. I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Online jail records from Craig County indicated that the arrest occurred around 6:40 p.m. local time in Vinita, Oklahoma. Prior to his arrest, Bryan had posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing him on the road, driving past a grassy field with a black dog in the passenger seat. In the caption, he wrote, "On the road again, gonna go see the birds win."

Meanwhile, Bryan's self-titled album is no. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week and his song, "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves, is no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. These are both firsts for the 27-year-old country crooner.

Bryan, a GRAMMY-nominated artist, has been active in advocating for inclusivity and equality. Earlier this year, he publicly condemned transphobic individuals and expressed support for transgender rights. This stance briefly led to a public disagreement with fellow country artist Travis Tritt, who had announced his decision to remove Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider due to the beer brand's trans-inclusive campaign. The two artists later resolved their differences through a conversation on social media.

Bryan embarked on a European tour in April, and he is currently preparing for upcoming show dates in the United States. He recently announced The Quittin Time Tour for 2024. His next performance is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

