'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso Arrested in Texas for Public Drunkenness and Theft
Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso has been arrested. The 32-year-old actor was reportedly taken into custody Saturday evening by police in Rockwell, Texas.
Musso -- best known for playing Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana -- was booked on multiple charges, including public intoxication and theft, according to multiple reports.
Authorities told Fox News that they were called to a hotel in Rockwell after Musso entered the lobby and allegedly "appeared to be intoxicated." Police claim Musso went to a food cart, then "selected a bag of chips and began eating them."
Musso allegedly "became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment" when asked by hotel staff to pay for the chips, according to police. Authorities found Musso outside the hotel, where he allegedly demonstrated signs of intoxication.
After running his name, police took him into custody after discovering a number of outstanding traffic warrants, TMZ reports.
Ultimately, Musso was charged with public intoxication, theft under $100, expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violation of a promise to appear notice.
He was released after spending the night in jail, and subsequently paying the $1,000 bond.
Musso is best known for his role on Hannah Montana, as well as the Disney XD comedy Pair of Kings and for his voice work on Phineas and Ferb, among numerous other roles.
