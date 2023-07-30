Zachery Ty Bryan has found himself in legal trouble once again.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the former Home Improvement star was arrested in Oregon on Friday for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. According to the site, which spoke to the Eugene, Oregon Police Department, the former child star was arrested after the police were notified about a physical dispute between a woman and male at a residence.

The site adds that Bryan was not at the residence when they arrived, but was later located, taken to jail and booked. Bryan has yet to be released, and the name of the other party has not been revealed.

Bryan's recent arrest follows a long list of legal troubles he has faced. In May of 2020, Bryan was booked for a DUI. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program, due to his past DUI arrests in 2004, 2007 and 2017, the outlet reports, citing court documents.

In October 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report following an incident with Johnnie Faye Cartwright -- a woman who he'd been romantically involved with during his marriage to his ex-wife Carly Matros.

In an expose -- published by The Hollywood Reporter in June, both sides of the alleged incident involving Cartwright and Bryan were detailed in a police report obtained by the trade publication.

Cartwright alleged Bryan was abusive in the month leading up to the incident and claimed in the report that Bryan woke her up to find out what happened to his cell phone charger, "pulled her hair," punched her in the face, and "choked her" for approximately 45 seconds.

Bryan told the outlet that the arrest "got so blown out of proportion." He claimed that Cartwright, whom he began seeing when he was married, was upset over his "double life" and things escalated because they'd both "been drinking too much."

During an interview with the publication, the actor went into further details about the alleged altercation.

"We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," Bryan claimed. "Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation."

He added, "At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it…but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

Bryan ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of probation and attendance in a violence intervention. He was additionally ordered to have no contact with Cartwright and to not "buy, possess or consume alcoholic beverages" or be in any place that sells or serves alcohol as a principal purpose.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zachery Ty Bryan on His Arrest, Using Armie Hammer's Divorce Statement

Zachery Ty Bryan Started Drinking at 14 While on 'Home Improvement'

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to 2 Charges

Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested for Aggravated Assault This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery