Courteney Cox is wishing her daughter, Coco Arquette, a happy 20th birthday.

On Thursday, the Scream actress, 59, took to Instagram to share a celebratory message -- and some hilarious photos of her only child -- in honor of her daughter's birthday. Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2013.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco. You never cease to make me laugh," the actress wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you sooooo much co to the lo. ♥️♥️♥️."

The first photo in the carousel shows a grown-up Coco standing by her mom's side on the beach as the pair sweetly smile for a selfie. The ladder pics see Coco through the years, making funny faces and resting with cucumbers on her eyes.

In the comments, some of Cox's famous friends celebrated Coco's birthday by leaving replies wishing the newly minted 20-year-old a happy birthday and a great year ahead.

"❤️❤️❤️," responded This Is 40 star Leslie Mann.

Maude Apatow -- the daughter of Mann and Judd Apatow -- also responded, "Happy birthday coco!!!!!"

Coco's birthday comes just two days before Cox's, which, this year, will be her 60th. While it's unclear what she will be up to on her special day, fans are surely crossing their fingers that the celebration looks something like Lisa Kudrow's last July.

At the time, the Romy & Michele's High School Reunion star rang in her major milestone with tribute posts from her Friends co-stars, Cox and Jennifer Aniston, who sweetly penned messages on Instagram to their longtime bestie.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! 🎈🥳" Aniston, 55, wrote. "She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh," she continued. "One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!"

As for Cox, she similarly wrote a loving message to Kudrow -- her Friends co-star of more than 10 years. In the hit NBC series, Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay while Cox portrayed Monica Geller and Aniston brought to life Rachel Green.

"Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you," Cox joked in July.

"You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x," her post, which included several photos of herself and Kudrow, ended.

Here's to hoping Kudrow and Aniston return the favor! Happy birthday, Coco and mom!

