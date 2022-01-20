Criss Angel has some happy news to share. The 54-year-old magician took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his 7-year-old son, Johnny's, cancer is in remission more than six years after his diagnosis.

Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2015 when he was 20 months old. He initially went into remission in June 2016, before relapsing in 2019.

Angel, who shares Johnny with Shaunyl Benson, celebrated Johnny's remission by sharing a 13-minute short film titled 1095, which represents the total number of days he was in treatment prior to relapsing in 2019.

"This is our family’s story but it’s really the story of every family unfortunate enough to have a child with cancer," Angel said in a press release about the short film, which was shot and produced from the onset of Johnny's cancer diagnosis. "This horrible disease impacts not just the children but all those that love them. Our hope is that as many people as possible can see 1095 -- and be moved to help -- so we can continue to raise awareness, improve treatment and one day find a cure."

On Instagram, Angel wrote that the short film, which shows footage from doctor's visits and emotional moments, is "the most important post" he's ever shared.

"TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT! 🎉" Angel wrote, before asking his followers to watch and share the project to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and money to help find a cure.

People who wish to help can donate to Angel's foundation, the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, which the magician founded in 2008.

RELATED CONTENT:

Criss Angel Shaves 5-Year-Old Son Johnny's Head Amid Cancer Battle

Criss Angel's 5-Year-Old Son Johnny Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy: 'We Will Get Through This'

Criss Angel Opens Up About Son's Chemotherapy After His Cancer Returns

Shannen Doherty on How Sharing Her Cancer Battle Has Helped Her (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery