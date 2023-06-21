Crown Affair founder Dianna Cohen wants you to have a good hair day every day! The entrepreneur launched her results-driven hair line in 2020, and since then, her brand has become a go-to for Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Mandy Moore, and Rumer Willis.

"I embarked on a mission to build a company that was as performance-driven as a salon brand, but much cleaner, contemporary, and better for your hair health," she tells ET.

Goop/Instagram

"Celebrities, many who have tried hundreds of products, try Crown Affair and fall in love with our simple, high quality, effective approach. … We offer a unique method that can be likened to the concept of no makeup makeup, but for hair," she adds.

Beyond helping others achieve luscious locks, Cohen also wants to encourage people to make haircare a meditative practice.

"We believe that taking care of your hair shouldn't be a chore, but rather a mindful ritual that enriches your daily life," she explains.

Some ways to do this: "If it's a wash day, brush your hair with a dual-bristle nylon and boar bristle before getting into the shower to spread the natural oils from the scalp down to your strands."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/YouTube

After that, fully wet your hair with lukewarm water to get it prepared for a double cleanse. "Apply shampoo primarily to your scalp and massage it gently with your fingertips. Your strands will get clean as you rinse with lukewarm water. Then repeat, you’ll get more of a lather on the second wash," Cohen notes.

And if you’re looking to get squeaky clean, all you have to do is swap out your shampoo for a scrub.

"If your hair has a lot of buildup or if you use a lot of styling products, you can use The Cleansing Scrub in place of The Ritual Shampoo. The natural exfoliants in the scrub will help unclog pores, and stimulate blood flow to the scalp," the hair expert says.

Next, be sure to hydrate your strands to achieve the ultimate glossy look.

"I alternate between The Renewal Mask and The Ritual Conditioner depending on my wash frequency. … The Renewal Mask makes your hair feel like soft butter, but it's incredibly lightweight. … Rinse out with colder water to seal the cuticle and your hair will feel like silk," Cohen says.

From there, it’s time to master the look of professionally done hair all on your own.

"The magic of how your hair looks later on happens in post-wash care ritual. … The goal of a hairstylist is for you to leave with your hair looking great, but when you come home and wash it a few days later, people often feel so disempowered that it doesn’t look the same," she says.

To combat this, Cohen says being extra sensitive is key. "Your hair as a fiber is most vulnerable when wet. Wrap your hair with The Towel and leave it in for 20-30 minutes. … A 100% cotton towel will create friction and breakage, and if you don’t use a hair towel at all, the fibers will remain heavy and damp, won’t take product as well, and the results of your air dry will be very different," she notes.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Once your hair is dry enough, detangle from the bottom toward the crown of your head with a wide tooth comb."It is more gentle on your scalp and will cause less stretching of your hair when it’s wet. Think of your hair like a wet T-shirt, don’t overstretch it while damp," she shares.

Finally, it's time to amp up the hydration once again. "Not applying moisturizing products to your hair post-wash is like cleansing your face and not putting on a moisturizer. … Frizz is your hair reaching to the sky for more moisture, so give it a drink with a few drops of The Oil or The Leave In Conditioner," Cohen spills.

Most importantly, the hair guru says figuring out what works for you is essential. "Your hair changes every 6-7 years, so pay attention to the shifts and natural rhythms of your body, hair, and skin," she shares.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tia Mowry Marks 'New Era' by Showing Off Her Drastic Haircut! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Keep Your Hair Grease-Free With the 10 Best Products for Oily Hair

These Summer Hair Accessories Are the Secret to a Perfect Outfit

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Gray Hair -- and Fans Are Here for It