In an exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier at the 75th Primetime Emmys held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater on Sunday, the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six shared their disappointment over the cancellation of their planned performance at the prestigious awards show.

Josh Whitehouse, Tom Wright, and Nabiyah Be had been gearing up to take the stage at the Emmys, rehearsing tirelessly for what was expected to be a memorable performance. However, their plans were abruptly halted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, leading to the cancellation of their much-anticipated appearance.

Despite the setback, the cast remains optimistic and expressed their eagerness to continue making music. In their conversation, they revealed that they are patiently waiting for the call that would give them the opportunity to return to the musical realm they created for Daisy Jones & The Six.

The cast believes that there is ample room for more stories to unfold within the Daisy Jones & The Six universe. Expressing their desire to explore additional narratives, they are determined to manifest the opportunity, with hopes high that discussions with executive producer Reese Witherspoon and others will pave the way for more musical adventures.

Be, in particular, took a moment to discuss her fashion choice at the Emmys, revealing that her attire was inspired by the iconic Daisy Jones herself. Drawing parallels between her outfit and the character she portrays, Simone Jackson, Be added a touch of the rock-and-roll aesthetic that fans of the show have come to love.

On Monday, Emmy-nominated actress and Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, 34, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip from rehearsals with Sam Claflin and the rest of the cast, telling fans that the group had planned to do a live performance of the songs from the show prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike," Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, wrote.

In the clip, Claflin and Keough stand behind microphones and dance around while singing to the song "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," written for the show.

"I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I've ever witnessed on any project actually for years," Keough continued. "You're all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you. 🤡😈🥇🥇🥇🥇

Daisy Jones & The Six, which is nominated for Best Limited/Anthology Series, released on Prime Video last March and April and fans of the series -- as well as the Taylor Jenkins Reid book the show is based on -- have spent the subsequent months asking for a tour or a live concert.

The series follows the rise and fall of a fictional band in the 1970s and the two main characters, played by Claflin and Keough, who fall in love along the way. It also stars Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison and Sebastian Chacon.

At the Emmys, Daisy Jones & The Six is up for nine awards, including a nomination for Keough in the Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series category. The show -- which was produced by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine -- also received nominations in the Best Supporting Actress (Morrone) and Outstanding Casting categories. During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show won two awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited/Anthology Series.

Underneath the Zola actress' rehearsal post, Witherspoon echoed the message from the hundreds of commenters who begged Keough and the band to still try and pull off a show.

"Aghhhh! Still hoping for this live performance.. one day !!" Witherspoon wrote.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

