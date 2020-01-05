Dakota and Elle Fanning Dressed as Lucius and Draco Malfoy for a Harry Potter-Theme Party
You'll soon find out some wizarding families are much better than others, Potter. Example A: The Fannings! Dakota and Elle Fanning went all-out at a Harry Potter-themed party over the weekend.
The actresses dressed as Lucius and Draco Malfoy, respectively. In several photos and videos from the soiree, the pair had lots of fun goofing off, with Dakota, 25, in a long blonde wig and fitted black button-down coat and Elle, 21, rocking a short blonde wig and Slytherin robes. Their pal, Yasmin, also attended, dressed as matriarch Narcissa Malfoy. The group also recreated a Malfoy/Lestrange family pose with model friend Alessandra Garcia Lorido dressed as Bellatrix Lestrange.
The party featured "floating" lights, a Great Hall, wands at every place setting, a Harry Potter-themed menu, a Platform 9 3/4 entrance, and lots of characters in wigs and costume. The event was held in honor of their friend Daniella Garcia's birthday and featured a "Happy Birthdae Dani" cake in the same style as Harry's cake from Hagrid.
It's a busy weekend for Dakota who is set to present at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. For more on the ceremony, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Dakota Fanning Shares Nearly Nude Pic Taken by Sister Elle
Emma Watson and Tom Felton Reunite With 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars
Maggie Smith Says She Didn't Find 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Roles 'Satisfying'