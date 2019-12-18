Looks like some students might be staying at Hogwarts this year for Christmas!

An epic Harry Potter reunion took place this week, and it brings all kinds of houses and rivalries together.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) all got together for a holiday gathering and it was definitely a jolly good time.

"Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin," Felton, 32, captioned several group photos of the crew having fun.

Watson posted one of the pics to her own account, writing, "Merry Christmas from us ☺️."

In the main image, Felton, rocking a new mustache, has his arm around Watson. This, of course, does little to help with the ongoing romance rumors that the two co-stars and pals have sparked over the past few years.

Fellow Potter co-star Rupert Grint even admitted to noticing the on-screen enemies' chemistry during an interview with ET last month.

"There was always something," Grint said, referring to when he filmed the movies with Felton and Watson. "There was a little bit of a spark."

He went on to add, "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."

Watson and Grint have denied the romance rumors, with the 29-year-old actress recently calling herself "self-partnered" in British Vogue and Felton mirroring the sentiment.

