Whether you're a Dramione or Feltston shipper, or simply just love Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton, there's no denying that these two pals have some great chemistry. Even Ron Weasley (aka Rupert Grint himself) agrees!

Grint recently told ET's Rachel Stern of his co-stars, "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark."

Meanwhile, Watson recently told British Vogue that she is single or "self-partnered" as she called it. And Felton mirrored the sentiment when speaking with MailOnline, calling himself "happily self-partnered," and referring to Watson as "an incredibly smart and lovely young lady."

But just because these two are single doesn't mean they're looking to mingle. Back in August, ET learned that the two are indeed just good friends and not dating.

Nevertheless, they've still shared some truly sweet moments throughout their lengthy friendship. Here are a few favorites:

At a 2011 press conference for the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Watson was asked whether she wishes she'd kissed Felton on-screen after kissing co-stars Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in separate scenes.

"Umm, his beautiful girlfriend is sitting right over there, so no, I don't think so," Watson said, blushing. "My 12-year-old self, absolutely, but my 21-year-old self, no."

Then on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012, Watson was asked about whether she had any on-set romances with her co-stars.

"Age sort of between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton," she admitted at the time. "[Girls] love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool."

She revealed that Felton "totally knew" about the crush, adding, "He'd tell everyone, 'Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart. Still does. It was gutting, really."

Felton loves reuniting with his co-stars and has posted several group shots with Watson. In April 2018, the pals posed with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, and Felton captioned the shot, "School mates #hogwartsalumni." Then in November 2018, he shared a throwback group shot with the Potter cast in which Watson was once again by his side, writing, "Picture of a picture of some old school chums."

The post that got fans most excited happened in November 2018, when Watson shared a sweet beach selfie with Felton, followed by a video of the pair huddled close on Felton's longboard.

"Keep your feet still!" he teased her as she giggled. "You're dancing around the board like a clown."

The moment sparked some major fan theories, despite Watson calling out Felton's new show in her caption and writing, "Congrats dear friend #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999."

In December 2018, Felton answered a fan question for BuzzFeed about Watson's childhood crush on him, saying, "Let's move on, there's no need for this. No, we've been very good friends for a very long time. Leave it at that."

In February, Watson shared a black-and-white smiling portrait of herself taken by Felton with the caption, "Friends capture you best."

The internet was abuzz once more in August when Felton shared a shot of himself in pajama pants and wet hair and Watson in pajamas as well, holding a guitar.

He simply captioned the pic, "Quick learner x," and the Feltston fanatics went wild.

In September, Felton threw it back to Watson's peak crush days, posting an on-set video of him playing a game while dressed in full Draco Malfoy costume with Watson as Hermione.

"Champion #Slytherin," he captioned the cute clip. And Watson quickly replied, "I'd like to point out that I did go on to win."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rupert Grint Says He Saw 'Sparks' Between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Emma Watson Calls Herself ‘Self-Partnered,’ Talks Stress of Turning 30

Emma Watson and 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Tom Felton Dating Rumors Answered: Are They Together?

Related Gallery