Dancing With the Stars fans will definitely want to cha cha their way over to Entertainment Tonight on Monday!

Professional ballroom dancer Cheryl Burke is taking over our broadcast show, guest co-hosting with ET's Kevin Frazier just hours before week four of the dance competition show kicks off.

Burke's appearance as ET's latest guest host comes just one week after ET broke the news that she and her season 28 celebrity partner, Ray Lewis, had to withdraw due to an injury the former NFL star sustained.

In case you missed it, Tom Bergeron announced at the top of the week three show that "an old injury flared up" for Lewis, which is why he wasn't dancing in the opening number. A package then played, showing Lewis at the doctor's -- he tore three tendons and was told he would need to undergo surgery. Lewis revealed that he first tore a tendon in his foot at a game in 2010, and never thought he'd have to deal with this problem again.

"It's an experience I'll never forget," Lewis raved of his brief time on DWTS. "It taught me to dance again."

Lewis provided even more insight about his injury while chatting with ET on the DWTS press line that night.

"We went back and forth on the phone at the house at times because I really wanted to push through -- I wanted to figure it out, like, 'Can I go?'" he recalled. "I had been dealing with the pain for a few weeks and once I got the MRI confirmation, reality just got real. Then I called my mom and she said, 'This time you need to follow your heart and not your head.'"

"It was just hard because I love -- I finish things!" he added. "It's a lesson, though, right? I learned something from this ... I've lived like this since 2010 with a broken toe and now I can address that and so for me, man, I've been telling people, like, I really want to do this show again."

While Lewis is legendary on the football field, Burke is a true star in the DWTS ballroom. She's been a pro for 22 out of the 28 seasons, taking home the mirrorball twice -- first, during season two with Drew Lachey, and again in season three with Emmitt Smith. Since then, she's been paired with everyone from Wayne Newton to Rob Kardashian and Ryan Lochte.

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday to see Burke's hosting skills put to the test, before Dancing With the Stars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

