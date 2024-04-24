Danny DeVito is providing an update to the long-requested reunion with his Twins co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the premiere of his new film, Poolman, on Wednesday, the 79-year-old actor provided the scoop on the top-secret project that he and Schwarzenegger, 76, are cooking up.

"We really want to work together and we've been talking about it for quite a while," the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shared. "We're onto something now, we have a script being written."

DeVito was hesitant to share additional details on what exactly the project will look like -- including if it will be a sequel to any of their previous collaborations, à la Twins or 1994's Junior -- but said that they already have a major studio behind them.

"As soon as that comes in we'll know better, but we'll do it at Warner Brothers, so there you go," DeVito divulged.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito on set of 'Relative Strangers.' - Getty Images

Teaming up again with the former governor of California is a no-brainer, DeVito said, as their chemistry has been proven time and time again, on screen and off. He told ET that he would work with Schwarzenegger until the end of time as they just "fit."

"He's a good buddy, you know? He's just a good pal. So you know, and we go together kind of. We fit, right?" he joked.

It's been a year of reunions for the pals who have starred in numerous films together over the decades. In February, the duo paired up to pull off a Super Bowl commercial for State Farm, where they starred as themselves in a parody action film poking fun at the Austrian-born actor and politician's pronunciation of "neighbor."

The pair spoke with ET ahead of the commercial's airing during the big game and even shared details about a potential sequel to Twins, which they said at the time was in the works prior to director Ivan Reitman's passing in February 2022.

"When we lost Ivan, rest his soul, we were about to work with him again on a sequel for Twins," DeVito said. "I think where my head is -- and I think Arnold's in the same spot -- we want to work together. We want to do another movie together, whether it's a sequel or a new element that's another story. Just has to be good, funny, entertaining for us that fits with our characters, and what people want to see. And that's what we're aiming for."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a chemistry and you cannot make that up with acting or anything like that," Schwarzenegger added. "It is the number one most important thing -- you've got to like each other, respect each other and you just click. When we did Twins we recognized when we did the first few scenes how much fun we were together and how Danny plays off me and I play off Danny. It's just a match made in heaven, really."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito on set of 'Twins' in 1988. - Universal/Getty Images

The following month, Schwarzenegger and DeVito teamed up to present at the 2024 Academy Awards, where they handed out the trophy to Oppenheimer's Jennifer Lame for Outstanding Editing. Being the hilarious duo that they are, however, they took a second to joke about why the Academy paired them up.

"Arnold and I are presenting together tonight for a very obvious reason," said DeVito.

"We both tried to kill Batman," Schwarzenegger joked in response before launching into an anti-Batman rant.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito at the 2024 Oscars. - Getty Images

Schwarzenegger played Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin, while DeVito portrayed Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot -- aka Penguin -- in 1992's Batman Returns. The actor said he has had conversations with Colin Farrell about taking up the mantle in the new series.

"I love Colin," DeVito said. "Oswald takes on many forms... I'm eager to see what he's going to do."

While DeVito may have incredible chemistry and friendships with Schwarzenegger and Farrell, they certainly aren't the only actors that work well with the Matilda star.

Speaking with ET at the Poolman premiere, DeVito offered similar praise to Chris Pine, the film's co-writer, director and star.

"I loved working with him. He's a really cool guy and he knows what he's doing," DeVito said of Pine. "He's a sweet individual and we all -- we had fun doing it."

The film follows an LA pool cleaner who uncovers a water heist and is asked to help stop the thievery by a femme fatale character. The movie also stars Annette Bening, DeWanda Wise and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Poolman splashes into theaters May 10.

