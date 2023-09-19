Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, has filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage, ET has confirmed.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Phillips filed the paperwork on Monday in Santa Barbara County Court. The filing comes just weeks after the That '70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in his Los Angeles rape case. He was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape against two women who were former members of the Church of Scientology.

In the court documents, Phillips lists the date of separation as "TBD." She cites "irreconcilable differences" for the dissolution of the marriage. She's requesting spousal support, attorney's fees and that her legal name be restored to Phillips. Phillips also wants legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, and she is willing to allow Masterson visitation.

In a statement to ET, Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

He continued, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." TMZ was first to report the news.

Phillips stood by Masterson's side throughout the case dating back to more than six years ago, after reports broke in March 2018 that Masterson was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over multiple sexual assault allegations stemming from the early 2000s. Masterson denied the accusations and he then released a lengthy statement claiming, among other things, that the women only came forward with their accusations after they were contacted by actress Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology and driver behind the A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aimed to shed light on the church.

Phillips was in the courtroom on May 31 when Masterson was found guilty, prompting her to let out a wail. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo then told the actress to keep her composure or leave the courtroom.

At sentencing, Phillips and Masterson's mom, Carol Masterson, looked visibly upset throughout the hearing. Phillips kept her sunglasses on the entire time and remained stoic. Afterwards, Phillips and Masterson's mom were rushed off to a waiting vehicle. Masterson's brother, Christopher, also attended the sentencing hearing.

Phillips had arrived flanked by the Mastersons looking solemn. Phillips, who donned a button down and slacks, kept to herself and seemed numb to what was happening around her. She walked into court with a stoic face.

Masterson, 47, and Phillips, 43, tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2011 during an intimate ceremony in a small town in Ireland. The couple welcomed daughter Fianna on Feb. 14, 2014.

Just three years later, a rep for the actress said she had been "quietly dealing with kidney disease" for years." In April 2017, Phillips successfully underwent a kidney transplant. Following the procedure, Masterson took to social media and praised her for her strength.

"My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel," he wrote in his caption. "Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water."

But there was also controversy that same year, when Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese accused the actress of being physically and emotionally abusive when they appeared together in the 2001 film, Bully. Specifically, Franzese, who came out as gay in 2014, claimed she repeatedly asked him if he was gay while on the set of Bully. When he responded that he was bi, Franzese alleged she shouted the next day, "Oh look! The bi guy is here!"

Franzese also claimed Phillips twisted his nipple hard and, during filming, kicked him in the head. He said he got kicked so hard he wasn't sure if he had suffered a concussion.

In a statement to TMZ, Phillips said she didn't recall Franzese's specific accusations but added that "those years" were "a blur."

"I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad," she told the outlet. "I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

Franzese later took to social media and said he accepted her apology.

