Darren Criss and Mia Swier are having a baby!
The Hollywood star and his wife announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news on Friday, posting video of their baby's heartbeat and a photo of the sonogram, which was covered with a sign that reads, "Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022."
"We’ve been making music for years.… But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022," Criss captioned his post. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from former Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, Evan Rachel Wood, Mandy Moore and more famous friends.
The couple and soon-to-be-parents got engaged in January 2018 after seven and a half years together.
The former Glee star and his beloved got married a year after, saying "I do" in a ceremony in New Orleans in February 2019. Criss' former Glee co-stars Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and John Stamos were just some of the famous faces on the star-studded guest list.
