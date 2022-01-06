Shopping

Dash's New Walmart Line Is Full of Stylish Smeg Lookalikes for Under $50

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The internet loves the Dash Mini Waffle Maker -- so much so that the compact and undeniably cute kitchen tool has actually gone viral multiple times on TikTok, and even proved to be a hot ticket gifting item this past holiday season. So, when Dash (the healthy living kitchen brand behind the waffle maker) announced an exclusive collection of "accessible kitchen essentials" would soon be sold at Walmart, brand loyalists and kitchen nerds alike rejoiced.

The Rise by Dash kitchenware line brings the beloved staples of Dash's product lineup into a new, more accessible (and refreshingly affordable) era. The collection features 13 new products (all with bilingual packaging) in five quintessentially Dash colors like Blue Sky, Rise Red and Orange You Glad, among others. Beyond the compact and storage-friendly sizes, the Dash kitchen tools are also super budget-friendly (hello, under-$50 finds) and easy to shop through Walmart.

With everything from compact air fryers, rice and egg cookers, toasters and even coffee makers, to classically loved pieces like the mini waffle maker, skillet and pocket sandwich maker, the Rise by Dash cookware line is as cute as it is accessible. Best of all, it comes just in time for you to kickstart your healthy cooking goals for 2022 and beyond!

Ahead, shop the Rise by Dash kitchen line now available at Walmart. Take your kitchen tool essentials to new levels in 2022 with ET Style's picks for 10 great coffee makers to shop right now, plus peruse through some Paris Hilton-approved kitchen tools, inspired her cooking show.

Rise By Dash Compact Air Fryer
Rise By Dash Compact Air Fryer
According to the retailer, the Rise By Dash Compact Air Fryer allows users to fry with hot air rather than oil for a healthier air frying process.
$50
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer
Mix up your baking tool essentials and opt for this compact (and undeniably colorful) stand mixer from Rise by Dash.
$69
Rise by Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Rise by Dash Mini Waffle Maker
This TikTok-approved waffle maker simplifies the cooking process and is super storage-friendly.
$11
Rise By Dash Pocket Sandwich Maker
Rise By Dash Pocket Sandwich Maker
This sandwich maker is so cute, you'll want to carry it around in your pocket.
$15
Rise By Dash Coffee Maker
Rise By Dash Coffee Maker
Start your mornings off on the right foot with a hot cup of brew with this coffee maker from Rise by Dash.
$25
Clear View Toaster
Clear View Toaster
Keep an eye on your food's toasting progress with this sleek, clear view toaster from Rise by Dash.
$50
Rise By Dash Everyday Rice Cooker
Rise By Dash Everyday Rice Cooker
This mini rice maker is as compact as it is cute.
$20
Rise By Dash 2-Slice Toaster
Rise By Dash 2-Slice Toaster
Who knew making toast could be so pretty?
$20
Rise By Dash Egg Cooker
Rise By Dash Egg Cooker
According to the retailer, this egg cooker from Rise by Dash cooks eggs in "less time than it takes to boil water on the stove."
$15

 

