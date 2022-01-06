The internet loves the Dash Mini Waffle Maker -- so much so that the compact and undeniably cute kitchen tool has actually gone viral multiple times on TikTok, and even proved to be a hot ticket gifting item this past holiday season. So, when Dash (the healthy living kitchen brand behind the waffle maker) announced an exclusive collection of "accessible kitchen essentials" would soon be sold at Walmart, brand loyalists and kitchen nerds alike rejoiced.

The Rise by Dash kitchenware line brings the beloved staples of Dash's product lineup into a new, more accessible (and refreshingly affordable) era. The collection features 13 new products (all with bilingual packaging) in five quintessentially Dash colors like Blue Sky, Rise Red and Orange You Glad, among others. Beyond the compact and storage-friendly sizes, the Dash kitchen tools are also super budget-friendly (hello, under-$50 finds) and easy to shop through Walmart.

With everything from compact air fryers, rice and egg cookers, toasters and even coffee makers, to classically loved pieces like the mini waffle maker, skillet and pocket sandwich maker, the Rise by Dash cookware line is as cute as it is accessible. Best of all, it comes just in time for you to kickstart your healthy cooking goals for 2022 and beyond!

Ahead, shop the Rise by Dash kitchen line now available at Walmart. Take your kitchen tool essentials to new levels in 2022 with ET Style's picks for 10 great coffee makers to shop right now, plus peruse through some Paris Hilton-approved kitchen tools, inspired her cooking show.

