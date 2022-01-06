10 Great Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines to Shop Right Now

Americans love their coffee. Sixty-two percent of Americans drink coffee every single day, and if you get your daily java jolt from a popular chain coffee shop like Starbucks or a local independent coffee house, you know just how easy it is to rack up a pricey coffee bill every month.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is about cutting down on extra expenses and following a stricter budget, then purchasing a new coffee maker might be a great way to kick off 2022.

In addition to saving you money in the long run, a great coffee maker can totally transform your morning routine -- especially given that the newest coffee makers on the market offer many more features than traditional drip coffee machines.

ET has crafted a list of 10 great coffee makers, from cold-brew carafes to espresso machines, and even a smart coffee maker controllable via an app, all with great reviews and the latest tech features. Keep reading to check out the best coffee makers to shop right now.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Keurig Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart The Wi-Fi-enabled K-Supreme Plus Smart offers the savviest pod technology on the market. Brew from anywhere with the touch of a button (or the shout of "Alexa!"); set your personal preferences via a downloadable app; and enjoy the convenience of BrewID, which recognizes the brand and roast of each pod and adjusts brewing accordingly. You can score the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart for $200 on Amazon, or build a Keurig starter kit that includes four sets of pods and sets you up with a subscription to save 55% through Keurig. $220 $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now $220 $100 AT KEURIG Buy Now

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker Bed Bath and Beyond Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker Many coffee aficionados appreciate Breville's Precision Brewer, which offers six brewing modes -- cold brew, "over ice" and fast included -- and a thermal pot to keep coffee warm for hours. Everything from water temperature to flow speed can be adjusted and the machine even comes with dual filter baskets to match flavor preferences. $280 Buy Now

KitchenAid XL Cold-Brew Coffee Maker Kitchenaid via Amazon KitchenAid XL Cold-Brew Coffee Maker The KitchenAid XL cold-brew coffee maker offers an easy method for at-home cold brew. Simply fill the barrel with cold water and your favorite grinds and allow it to steep in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours. $139 Buy Now

Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer Cuisinart via Amazon Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer For those who live alone or prefer brewing coffee by the cup, there's the Cuisinart Premium single-serve brewer. Compatible with any brand of single-cup pod -- including Keurig K-Cup pods -- it also comes with a reusable filter cup to add grinds of your choice. Adjustable brewing temperatures and cup sizes, in addition to a hot-water-only feature for soups, teas or hot cocoa, add to the appeal of this compact, but mighty, machine. $150 Buy Now

Bodum French Press Bodum via Amazon Bodum French Press While coffee maker technology constantly changes, the methods behind Bodum's French press have passed the test of time. The highly rated, take-anywhere, no-outlet-needed, easy-to-clean coffee maker brews rich, strong coffee in just four minutes, with just hot water and ground beans. $30 Buy Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Breville via Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next The latest offering from Nespresso, the sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Worried about excess waste? Nespresso offers a recycling program for all of its customers, so used aluminum capsules don't wind up in a landfill. Each unit comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods. $160 $148 Buy Now

Philips 3200 Espresso Machine and Latte Maker Philips via Amazon Philips 3200 Espresso Machine and Latte Maker Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology. $1,000 $800 Buy Now

Breville Bambino Espresso Maker Bed Bath and Beyond Breville Bambino Espresso Maker The best-selling, highly rated and often hard-to-find Breville Bambino is an affordable, well-made espresso maker. More compact than the average espresso machine, it delivers one- and two-shot servings, extracting the maximum from grinds. It's also equipped with a steam wand and jug, which froths milk and water for lattes and Americanos, so barista-style drinks are easily achievable. $300 Buy Now

