David Beckham was honored at this year's GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday -- at the Tate Modern in London, England -- where the fashionable former soccer star was celebrated for his style while also poked fun at by his kids for some past photo spreads.

One particular shoot David said he got particularly mocked for was his skin-baring June 2002 spread shot by photographer David LaChappelle which saw the athlete rocking denim cutoffs and not much else.

Speaking with ET, David opened up about being honored at this year's awards show, and how his 20-year-old son Brooklyn recently questioned his risque poses.

"Brooklyn was like 2 years old, and he was actually on the shoot, but they only saw the pictures for the first time the other day," Beckham recalled, smiling. "He was like, 'Dad, your shorts are really short. And you're wearing a lot of baby oil. And you've got nail varnish on your hands!"

"They were quite surprised," Beckham added with a laugh. "But they actually quite liked the shots."

Brooklyn joined his dad and his mom, Victoria Beckham, at the star-studded GQ gala, where they both walked the red carpet alongside the man of the evening before the event.

