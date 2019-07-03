David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 20 years of wedded bliss!

The couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, are marking the impressive milestone on Thursday, though there are likely no extravagant plans in the works for the occasion.

"We'll probably just celebrate with the kids," Victoria told ET of their 20th-anniversary plans back in February. "David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want."

"He really supports me in what I do," the 45-year-old fashion designer added.

With four kids -- Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7 -- and a lifetime of special moments made in their long, loving relationship, it's no surprise their one of the internet's favorite couples.

In honor of Victoria and David's big day, ET's breaking down the seven ways the 44-year-old former soccer pro and his wife are the ultimate couple goals. Keep reading for ET's celebration of the Beckhams' love!

1. They're the perfect match... outfits and all

Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

Less than a month before the pair tied the knot, they showed up matching to a party. While that alone is certainly cause for a cute couple award, it's their choice of clothing that really turned heads.

Victoria and David opted for all-leather ensembles, a decision that they both look back on and question to this day.

"I think it was relevant at the time. I think so. Maybe it was just as funny back then, I just didn't know about it. And actually very cute. They were really stiff," the former pop star told Voguelast year, adding that she "wouldn't" wear the outfit today.

"But the bizarre thing was, it was a Versace event, but we turned up wearing matching Gucci leather, which is bizarre," she added. "And I still have these. I still have these outfits."

Meanwhile, in 2012, David told H&M Magazine that they still "laugh about that one."

"I remember that it's really good until you do it as a couple," he said. "I look back on some stuff and think I can't believe I actually wore that."

"I have no regrets, though -- I knew at the time it was good," he added. "Me and Victoria wore matching black leather outfits once... That's one when I look back and am like, 'What were we thinking?'"

2. Victoria has 14 engagement rings

Since David popped the question back in 1998, Victoria has racked up an impressive 14 engagement rings to celebrate their love. Posh Spice's first ring was a marquise-cut diamond that's reportedly worth $85,000. In 2003, she upgraded to an emerald cut rock, before adding pink diamond to her collection the next year in honor of her 30th birthday.

Other sparklers in her collection include a band statement ring, a cushion-cut emerald and a pear-cut ring that's reportedly worth $2.6 million. A ring with a ruby, three with yellow diamonds, a blue sapphire ring, and one with a gray moonstone are among Victoria's other accessories.

3. They have the coolest family ever

It's no surprise that David and Victoria have raised four incredibly cool and photogenic children. In fact, the family posed together for a British Vogue shoot last year, where they showed off their impressive genes and familial love.

In the caption of one of the pics from the shoot, Victoria praised her husband for his love and support of her ambitions throughout their long relationship.

"Thank you @davidbeckham for all your support in building my dream and business over the past 10 years, I love you," she wrote.

4. They have tattoo tributes to each other

Of the more than 50 tattoos David has on his body, a good number are in honor of his wife. In addition to having his wife's name tattooed in multiple languages and different places on his body, David also has the number 99 permanently inked on his pinky finger.

When he announced the new addition back in 2015, he wrote, "99 was a good year for me." The sentiment is likely in reference to both the birth of their first child, Brooklyn, and his wedding to Victoria, both of which took place that year.

Both David and Victoria have a Hebrew tattoo that reads, "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine" inked on their bodies as well.

5. It was love at first sight for the pair

David and Victoria Beckham in 1998 PA Images via Getty Images

In a 2016 issue of British Vogue, Victoria wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self, where she detailed how she would fall in love at first sight with a handsome soccer player.

"And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge -- although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," she wrote. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage -- you are the famous one). And he has such a cute smile."

"You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you," she continued. "He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)."

6. David is a front-row husband

Throughout all of Victoria's success in the fashion world, David has been right there by her side, often supporting her both in the front row of her shows and online after the fact.

In December 2018, David gushed about attending The Fashion Awards with his wife, writing, "her nomination is recognition of the incredible business she has built over the last 10 years."

Just a few months prior, he shared a shot of his kids enjoying their mom's fashion show, along with the words, "proud of mummy x 10 years and what an amazing way to celebrate in London. We are so proud of you."

"So proud of another beautiful season," he captioned a 2016 post after another one of her shows.

7. They're the ultimate power couple

On top of their obvious love for each other and the beautiful family they've raised together, David and Victoria have also had incredible business success.

In March, The Mirror reported that David and Victoria's combined assets now total $1 billion. According to the outlet, David's soccer-related income total more than $200 million, while his endorsement deals and DB Ventures Ltd bring in nearly double that. Meanwhile, Victoria's fashion and production companies reportedly bring in nearly $125 million.

The rest of their net worth, the outlet said, is thanks to Spice Girls' songs, property holdings and David's whiskey company.

