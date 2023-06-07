Iman shared a photo more than 30 years in the making. On Tuesday, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted pictures from Bali, where she and her husband, David Bowie, had their honeymoon.

"June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali.. January 2023, Bali #BowieForever," the 67-year-old model captioned the pictures.

The post led with a picture of Iman and Bowie snuggled close while they smiled for the camera and hugged in the water. The next slide was a picture of Iman in the same spot, decades later.

Iman and Bowie met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend and got married in Florence, Italy, on June 6, 1992. They welcomed their daughter, Alexandria, in 2000. The legendary musician died in 2016 after a battle with liver cancer. He was 69 years old.

Since his death, the model has posted throwback photos via social media dedicated to her love.

In April, Iman shared a picture from her wedding to the "Let's Dance" singer in honor of their anniversary.

"April 24th You & me... it's a forever kind of thing. #BowieForever," she captioned the post.

In 2022, Iman spoke about people calling Bowie her "late" husband.

"People say 'your late husband' and I said, 'Don't call my husband late,'" Iman told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today show. "He's not my 'late husband.' He's my husband and he'll always be. If you're lucky, you'll experience something like that. It's luck and I was lucky."

