Just when you felt that you'd already binge-watched all the best Netflix reality shows about cooking and cuisine, celeb chef and restaurateur David Chang has something new and exciting to satisfy your cravings.

Teaming up with a few of his hilarious celebrity pals, including Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon, Lena Waithe and Seth Rogen, Chang is going on a world tour of cuisine tasting across four different cities in the new four-part Netflix series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped a beautiful and deliciously tantalizing first trailer for the culinary travelogue that's sure to whet your appetite for delectable discoveries.



In each episode, Chang will travel with one of his guest stars to a brand new city to explore the various types of local dishes and examine the culture of the cuisine.

As we see in the trailer, Chang will be heading to Vancouver, Canada, with Rogen to eat freshly caught seafood, and to Los Angeles with Waithe for some of the city's famously multi-cultural culinary creations.

Teigen joins Chang on a journey to Marrakesh, Morocco, where they are both enchanted and baffled by the incredible spread of different dishes.

"What is any of this?" Chang asks, amazed.

"I don't know, I just go for it," Teigen says with a shrug.

Meanwhile, Chang meets up with McKinnon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where the Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live star philosophizes about traveling and dining.

"I was going to say that the best part of traveling is eating, but I think that's wrong," McKinnon reflects. "It's the conversations that you have and the people that you meet."

Meanwhile, it seems from the trailer that the show will be about much more than simply eating new meals.

As we watch Chang and his famous friends explore ancient Cambodian temples, fish for lobster and make Moroccan pottery by hand, it looks like fans will get a chance to learn not just about the food people make in these different cultures, but also about the cultures themselves, and the people that make the food.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner premieres Oct. 23 on Netflix.

