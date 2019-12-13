David Dobrik might be able to see the future!

The YouTube star won big at the 2019 Streamy Awards on Friday night, taking home four awards out of his 11 nominations. And while he lost out for Creator of the Year, Dobrik won the award he told ET on the carpet he was most excited about possibly winning: the prize for Ensemble Cast, alongside his Vlog Squad friends.

"Ensemble is like, my favorite one to win," the 23-year-old creator told ET's Oscar Gracey. "I don't know what it is about that one, but that's the most exciting one that I really want to try and get. "

"[The nominations are] insane, and I can't say this enough -- it's all because of these guys," he added. "I have a group of like, 15, 20, 30 friends, and they help me day in and day out with all the videos."

The whole Squad caught up with ET backstage after their big win. "We are all really, really thankful," Dobrik raved, barely getting a word in before his friends started chiming in and teasing him. "I don't like opening up in front of everyone... I don't really know how to be thankful and like, say it verbally, but I really, really am. I appreciate it."

The Squad was more than happy to take over from there, with Zane Hijazi asking Dobrik who he would have take over his channel if he were "dying or sick."

"I would do Jason [Nash] and Corinna [Kopf], like a duo," he answered, to which Kopf replied, "I'm honored, but he's full of sh*t."

They also joked around about Suzy Antonyan's new boyfriend, teased "dad" Jason Nash for filming their interview on his phone, and decided which Squad drama they were ready to leave behind in the new year.

"I'm ready to sqaush the beef between Carly [Incontro], Erin [Gilfoy] and Natalie [Mariduena]," he joked. "For some reason, there's people-- there's like, six people that think they don't like each other."

As for dating rumors surrounding Mariduena, Dobrik said for the record, "Jeff [Wittek] is not dating Natalie, and neither am I."

