Dax Shepard is looking into his future and getting real about his worries about having adult children.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard and guest Wendy Mogel spoke about setting boundaries when kids move back in with their parents.

Mogel, a clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting, said that parents should tell their older children what their boundaries are, especially when it comes to discussing potential guests sleeping over. He pointed out that most parents would probably be leery about walking into their kitchen and seeing a stranger there in the morning.

"One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they're 30 and they're living at home -- instead of scorn, or even if they're 25," Mogel advised. "To say, you know, if you're gonna have somebody sleep over, 'I don't want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there's a stranger there in the morning. So we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?'"

"I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen," Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, with his wife, Kristen Bell, responded.

"Right, and you're totally entitled to that," Mogel told the Parenthood alum.

Shepard noted that he won't be shy about tackling the topic in the future; he is "very pro-sex" and isn't looking to cramp his children's style.

"It's not going to be for me. I'm very pro-sex; I hope they're very happy and adventurous," Shepard said, referring to his kids' future sex lives.

"Where are they supposed to have it, Dax?" Mogel asked.

"In their car like everyone else did, I guess," he responded with a laugh.

Shepard and Bell are generally very vocal about their style of parenting, regardless of how the public may react to their decisions.

Back in February, Bell opened up about how she and her husband try to be as open and honest with their kids as possible for Real Simple magazine's "Game Changers" issue.

"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," Bell shared. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about. I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."

"There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability," she added, "and a little bit of credit."

More recently, when the couple faced backlash over their retelling of being stranded at an airport, Bell urged her husband not to take strangers' vitriol personally.

"You're treating everyone like they have the emotional capacity you have. A lot of people just get on the internet and google angry, mad stuff," she told him. "So it was just anything. It was like, 'You're not being kicked out!' 'Of course there were hotels.' 'I can't believe you spent $600 on pillows.'"

"You have to stop trying to prove things to people because it happens everywhere," the Good Place star added. "It doesn't just happen to us. It happens to every single person no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you just have to ignore them because they are not on your level. People suffer from outrage addiction."

Shepard explained that he's more interested in the underlying issues behind those comments.

"I'm not trying to change anyone, but I am always going to try to figure out what's actually going on underneath all that," he said. "That is always going to interest me and I'm always going to want to figure out someone's motive for that."

