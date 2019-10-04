Ferris Bueller is all grown up, and now Matthew Broderick is the one trying to keep a group of unruly teens in line as the principal of a Glendale high school on Netflix's Daybreak. Oh, and the series takes place following the zombie apocalypse. The show is a mix of Lord of the Flies, The Walking Dead and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the latter of which the show pays direct homage to.

"Some of that was in there when I first read it," Broderick explained to ET's Leanne Aguilera during a sit-down at New York Comic-Con. "But then they kind of copied some shots, which I wasn't aware of." So, does he approve? "Ya know, it's a living. No, I approve. It's great. I'm so glad they did it."

Daybreak centers on a handful of high school cliques -- the jocks, the gamers, the cheerleaders -- in the wake of a nuclear blast that turns adults into zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies. Colin Ford leads the show's young cast as 17-year-old Josh Wheeler, who sets out on a journey to find his missing girlfriend.

In that sense, Ford plays the show's Ferris-type...opposite the real Ferris.

"He's a seasoned veteran pro, so getting to watch you do your thing is so cool," Ford told Broderick. "It was really fun. Really intimidating at the same time. He's a scary, scary guy," he deadpanned. "I grew up watching Ferris Bueller and all of your other works as well, so getting to work with you has been a dream."

"I hope I wasn't intimidating!" Broderick chimed in. "I tried very hard not to be."

The cast, which also includes Alyvia Alyn Lind, Austin Crute, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez and Sophie Simnett, promises the series is full of laugh-out-loud comedy, end-of-the-world action and OMG-worthy WTF-ness. "You never know what's going to happen in Daybreak," Lind teased. "Just when you think you know all of the twists and turns, there's another one for ya!"

Daybreak starts streaming on Netflix on Oct. 24.

