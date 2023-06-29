DC Young Fly on Mourning Ms Jacky Oh's Death and 'Crying All the Time'

DC Young Fly continues to mourn the death of his longtime love, Ms Jacky Oh!

TMZ caught up with the Wild 'N Out star in New York City Wednesday where explained that just because he doesn't show his emotions publicly, doesn't mean he hasn't cried over Jacky Oh's death. In fact, he admitted that he cries "all the time."

"God is the greatest. He's granting me the strength to keep going," DC said. "I gotta take care of my babies. That's the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down."

He continued, "I mean, we human, we emotional, that's the point. I think people want to see me cry, I'm just not going to record myself crying and show you I'm crying. I cry all the time."

While it's been an emotional time for the comedian and the pair's three children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months, DC said he's trying to remain positive.

As for how he's handling those tough conversations with their three little ones, DC said, "Unless you've been through that situation, you won't know. We 'gon get through it."

Jacky Oh died on May 31 at the age of 33. The cause of death is unknown.

Since her death, DC has taken to social media several times to pay tribute to the late mother of three, most recently sharing a throwback of the pair.

"Rest Well Baby 😥🤎 #GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime," the comedian wrote. Next to the emotional message was am old photo of him and Jacky dressed to the nines in coordinating black outfits.

Giving his followers a look at the fun they had during their time together, the next slide was a boomerang of the couple holding hands as they smiled.

Earlier this month, DC and other members of Jacky Oh's family laid her to rest during a funeral service in Atlanta, Georgia. During the emotional ceremony, the comedian addressed his late partner and honored her role as a mother to their three children.

"She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother," DC said during her funeral. "We gotta understand what she did ... her input on what she did on this earth, man. She made sure our kids were lovin' each other, they prayin'."

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," DC Young Fly continued in his remarks. "I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

