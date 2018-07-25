'Deadwood' Movie Is Finally Happening at HBO

The Deadwood movie is finally happening.

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys revealed that the long-gestating project has officially been ordered, he announced Wednesday at summer Television Critics Association press tour.

“I can finally, finally confirm we are greenlit on the Deadwood movie," Bloys said. "It will shoot in October."

Bloys admitted that it was a "logistical nightmare" to get the original cast, led by Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker, back together for the wrap-up movie, which had been rumored for years. “All of these people worked hard to get this together."

As for when he anticipates the Deadwood movie to premiere on HBO, Bloys offered a hint.

“I don’t want to be too optimistic, but I would hope spring 2019," he says. "Let’s get cameras rolling before we worry about that.”

The news certainly is exciting for fans of the short-lived Western from David Milch, which aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2006, and ended abruptly. Deadwood took place in the 1870s in Deadwood, South Dakota, and charted the community’s growth from a camp to a town.

Back in 2016, Deadwood star Kim Dickensexpressed interest in returning to the universe one more time.

“I would be more than happy to reprise Joanie Stubbs,” Dickens told ET of her character, who brought a glimmer of fashion, style and beauty to the town of Deadwood when Stubbs arrived with Cy Tolliver (Powers Boothe) to set up a rival brothel, The Bella Union. “It was sort of a life-changing experience for all of us in a way. There was something magical about it."

