Demi Lovato is home again after they completed a rehab stint over the holidays.

A source tells ET that late last year, the 29-year-old singer "completed a rehab stint in Utah recently and is now back in Los Angeles."

"They wanted to get back on track and recently swore off being California Sober," said the source. "Demi’s friends and family were there to support them during their time in rehab."

The source added of Lovato, "They wanted to start the year off on a good path, and this stay helped them with this."

PageSix was first to break the news, and Us Weekly later reported that Lovato "will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition." According to the outlet, "It was their decision to go back to rehab."

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.

In December, Lovato declared on social media that they were no longer California sober. "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Lovato first made headlines for their version of sobriety back in March, with the release of their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which followed their 2018 overdose. They raised eyebrows after revealing they had been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

"I think the term that I best identify with is California sober," they said in March during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not."

Lovato, who showed off their completely shaved buzz cut last month, took to their Instagram Story hours after the story of their latest rehab stint broke, and posted a picture of renowned tattoo artist Doctor Woo giving them a tattoo on their head. The picture shows it was taken at 2:35 p.m.

About a half hour later, Lovato showed off the giant black spider tattoo. They captioned it, "By @_dr_woo_" and "Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease" with two laughing emojis.

For more on Lovato's sobriety journey, check out the video below.

