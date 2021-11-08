Demi Lovato Tells Becky G How Meditation Helped Them Realize They Were Non-Binary (Exclusive)
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Will Smith Gets Candid About His Sex Life With Wife Jada Pinkett…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Will Smith Explains the Rules of His and Jada's Marriage
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Her Sex Life With Will Smith Is …
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction But Still Stuns at W…
Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers During Live Conc…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
Kanye West Still Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife, Will Smith Gets …
How Wendy Williams' Talk Show Is Handling Her Absence in Season …
Will Smith Reflects on Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ After Spending a Ni…
Will Smith Says He Failed Every Woman in His Life
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Watch Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant and More Stars…
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
Demi Lovato's time in quarantine helped them discover a lot about themselves.
Ahead of the premiere of Becky G's upcoming Facebook Watch series, Face to Face With Becky G, the singer shares how they came to the realization that they were non-binary. Becky begins by congratulating Lovato on living their best life, praising them for being their authentic self. Lovato then shares insight into coming out and why they felt it was important to share it with the world.
"I started learning so much about myself during quarantine. I started meditating and I had meditated in the years before but nothing like what happened in quarantine," Lovato shares. "When I started assessing my spiritually, I realized my masculine energy was just as prominent as my feminine energy. I came to the conclusion, I identify as non-binary and gender non-conforming."
Lovato then continues by saying that it was something that was "very important to share with other people because I know there is someone out there dealing with the same thoughts I was having."
"And I just want people out there to know, especially young people who are entering a world where they might not feel secure or scared to come out," Lovato adds. "I want to show people that it's OK and it feels really, really great."
The "Butterfly" artist came out as non-binary in May, opening up about their identity on their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato.
"Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," they said. "With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."
See more of Lovato and Becky's conversation on the premiere episode of Face to Face With Becky G. On the new series, Becky invites her friends, favorite artists and more to have unfiltered conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community and more.
Face to Face With Becky G premieres Tuesday, Nov. 9 on Facebook Watch.
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato Releases New Song in Honor of Late Friend
Demi Lovato Says They Have Been Living 'As Loudly As Possible'
Demi Lovato and G-Eazy Release Powerful New Collab 'Breakdown'
Related Gallery