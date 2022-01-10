Demi Lovato Debuts Giant Head Tattoo After Reported Rehab Stint
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid on Struggles With Alopecia
‘1883’s Sam Elliott on Having Issues With His Cowboy Hat on the …
‘Good Sam’: Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Preview New CBS Medical…
'1883' Star Isabel May Reacts to Being Called Jennifer Lawrence'…
Britney Spears Shares Rare Footage of Her Kids With Boyfriend Sa…
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Their Steamy '1883' Love Scene! (Ex…
Will Smith Says He Thought He’d Never Make a Better Movie Than '…
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Call It Quits After 9 Years of Ma…
What to Watch: ‘1883,’ ‘Hawkeye’ and More
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Harry Styles' MCU Future After 'E…
Golden Globes Nominations 2022: See Who Made the List!
‘Women of the Movement’: What to Expect From New ABC Miniseries
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson React to Palm Springs Internation…
New Year's Eve 2021! How to Celebrate With Ciara and Miley Cyrus
Holiday Movies to Watch: ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ’The Tender…
TV Show Secrets From ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and More
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
Demi Lovato has added a large piece to their tattoo collection! The 29-year-old "Anyone" singer took to their Instagram Stories over the weekend to share the massive black spider they got inked on the side of their head by celebrity artist Dr. Woo.
Posting a video from the session on Saturday, Lovato showed off the new body art, shaving off a large chunk of their new buzzcut to place the spider about their ear.
Lovato later gave some insight into the meaning behind the tattoo, writing on their Instagram Story, "It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."
Dr. Woo also posted a still image of the impressive ink on his own Instagram Stories.
The same artist previously inked lyrics from the song "Beautiful Chorus" by Infinite Universe onto Lovato's hand in August 2021.
This new tattoo comes after Lovato reportedly completed a rehab stint in late 2021, returning home ahead of the holidays.
According to multiple reports, Lovato went to rehab late last year. Page Six was first to report the news, and Us Weekly later reported Lovato "will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition." According to the outlet, "It was their decision to go back to rehab."
ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.
In December, Lovato declared on social media they were no longer California sober. "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."
Lovato previously revealed in their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, that they had been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation."
"I think the term that I best identify with is California sober," they said in March during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not."
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato Completed Rehab Stint, Returned Home During the Holidays
Demi Lovato Shows Off Completely Shaved Head for the Holidays
Demi Lovato No Longer Supports Being 'California Sober'