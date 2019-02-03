Demi Lovato is no longer on Twitter after getting a lot of backlash over some controversial comments.

The singer took to the social media platform on Sunday where she wrote, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." Earlier in the day, rapper 21 Savage was detained by ICE, and reportedly faces deportation.

According to the agency, 21 Savage is actually a British national and entered the country illegally in 2005, remaining in the U.S. after his non-immigrant visa expired a year later.

Needless to say, this didn't go down too well with many fans who started calling the singer out for mocking someone for getting deported -- with a lot of haters making incredibly offensive references to her recent struggles with drug addiction and her reported overdose last year.

Lovato responded to the wave of criticism saying she was referring to memes about the rapper being secretly British, and not those about him getting deported, and slammed Twitter users who were mocking her sobriety issues.

"F**k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore," she wrote, adding, "If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs."

Among those who slammed Lovato for her seemingly tone deaf remarks were a number of other rappers, including Offset -- who said the memes and jokes weren't funny and that he's "praying" for 21 Savage, and rapper Wale.

"Why is somebody freedom funny ... I don’t get the joke," Wale tweeted, responding to Lovato's post.

"A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up," he added, referring to those who came to Lovato's defense when she was getting heat after her overdose.

Not long after, Lovato decided to deactivate her Twitter in response to all the blowback she was getting.

However, after The Shade Room reported on Instagram about Lovato getting called out by Wale, she decided to slam the rapper in the comments on the post, writing, "Wale just salty I never replied to his desperate tweets years ago."

Wale, meanwhile, took the high road with a classy response, writing, "Still ain't gon disrespect you.. still praying for you Demi. Glad u seen my old tweets. Hopefully you seen the ones providing prayer and comfort when you were down. I don't know people when they down. Go queen."

Following this exchange, the singer took to her Instagram Story to defend her remarks about the 21 Savage memes, and posted some of the vile and aggressive insults directed at her.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

"Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that's not a joke… not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen," she wrote. "Sorry if I offended anyone. But it's no excuse to laugh at someone's addiction let alone their OD."

