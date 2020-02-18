Demi Lovato is getting real about the conditions that led to her 2018 slip in sobriety followed by her serious overdose. Appearing on model Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast on Tuesday, Lovato gets candid about how she went from having an eating disorder to replacing it with intense workouts and dieting.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," Lovato tells Graham in a new clip from the episode. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

She also describes what she thought was her "recovery" as "definitely an eating issue."

"I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder," she says. "I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground. I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."

Following her stint in rehab, Lovato changed management teams to work with Scooter Braun. After an emotional performance of her new song, "Anyone," earlier this month at the GRAMMYs and a stellar rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Lovato has previously told fans that she's working on new music.

Graham gushed about the singer in her Instagram caption, writing, "I am so proud to call @ddlovato a friend and I’m in awe of her strength and openness on today’s episode of @prettybigdealpod. Her faith, wisdom, and new found awareness has gotten her to a place where she’s comfortable enough to set boundaries or take a pause to heal; which is something we can all learn from. I’m so excited for this next chapter of her career, it’s going to be the best yet because she finally gets to be true to herself ❤️ ."

Lovato also shared details on the podcast, which will be released in full later in the day on Tuesday, writing on Instagram, "Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, boundaries, my body acceptance journey, and what my future holds. We had such an honest and real conversation... I can’t wait for you guys to watch and listen🙏🏻."

To see Lovato's reaction right after performing at the Super Bowl, watch the exclusive clip below:

